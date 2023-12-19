LHC orders to release Sher Afzal Marwat

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the authorities to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry of the LHC conducted hearing of the plea against detention of PTI leader Marwat. Counsel for the government Advocate Khawaja Mohsin Abbas submitted reply to court.

A law officer contended that the deputy commissioner had issued the notification of detention of Marwat and added the applicant should approach the relevant forum against his detention. He therefore asked the court to reject the plea being not maintainable. The court, after hearing arguments of both the parties, directed the deputy commissioner Lahore to release Marwat after submission of surety bond.

The police had arrested PTI leader from outside the LHC under Maintenance of Pubic Order (MPO) after he addressed the bar members and talked to media.

