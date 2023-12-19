BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
LHC dismisses plea to stop Imran’s jail trial

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday rejected the plea of PTI former chairman Imran Khan praying to stop the jail trial in the election commission contempt case and sought replies from the respondents.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had initiated proceedings for contempt without the legal authority. The counsel of ECP apprised the bench of the notification concerning Khan's trial in jail. He informed the court that the Punjab Home Department issued the jail trial notification in the contempt of ECP case on December 8.

The court asked the petitioner’s counsel that Adiala Jail falls within the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi. The counsel contended that the notices were served in Lahore at Zaman Park. He said that the court in jail will charge sheet the petitioner on Tuesday (today).

He, therefore, asked the court to stay the jail trial against the petitioner. The court after hearing both the sides rejected the plea and sought replies from the respondents.

