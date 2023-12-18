BAFL 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
CNERGY 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.25%)
DFML 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
DGKC 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
FABL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.85%)
FFL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 124.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.52%)
HUBC 120.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
OGDC 124.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.22%)
PAEL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.66%)
PIBTL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
PIOC 114.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.65%)
PPL 121.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.19 (-3.33%)
PRL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.38%)
SNGP 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.58%)
SSGC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.68%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.35%)
BR100 6,758 Decreased By -63.8 (-0.93%)
BR30 24,621 Decreased By -127.1 (-0.51%)
KSE100 65,468 Decreased By -662.1 (-1%)
KSE30 21,797 Decreased By -246.7 (-1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Oct 1-Dec 15 sugar output drops 10.7% y/y

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 01:58pm

MUMBAI: Indian mills produced 7.4 million metric tons of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, a 10.7% fall from the previous year, as many mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka started operations nearly a fortnight late this year, a leading trade body said on Monday.

Maharashtra’s sugar production fell to 2.44 million tons from 3.3 million tons, while Karnataka’s production dropped 11.7% to 1.7 million tons, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.

Production in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh rose 9% to 2.2 million tons as mills started operations early there, it said.

India has decided to allow sugar mills to divert up to 1.7 million tons of sugar for ethanol production, government and industry officials said on Friday, as New Delhi aims to reduce disruptions in its ambitious biofuel programme.

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi facing election next year, India, which is highly sensitive to food inflation, was likely to ban sugar exports, the first restriction on exports since 2016.

Sugar Indian mills

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Oct 1-Dec 15 sugar output drops 10.7% y/y

Profit-taking at PSX as KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

Israeli aggression continues up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

Read more stories