Kane says Stuttgart win Bayern’s ‘best game of year’

MUNICH: Harry Kane said Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over fourth-placed Stuttgart was the team’s “best game of the year so far”, after the reigning champions moved back within four points of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane scored twice and now has 20 goals from just 14 league matches since joining Bayern in the summer from Tottenham. “It’s probably our best game so far this year against a really tough side,” Kane told reporters.

“Obviously they’re right behind us in the league, big game just before the winter break, and we were dominant through the whole game.

“They had very few chances, we had countless chances, we could have scored a few more.”

Bayern came into the match missing several first-team players through injury or illness, including Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Noussair Mazraoui.

Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Bayern 5-1 last weekend, before kick-off meant Kane’s side were in danger of falling further behind Xabi Alonso’s men.

“Bayer Leverkusen are still going strong, they’re still up there, four points ahead, so we just have to win as many games as possible,” added Kane, who is still waiting to win the first trophy of his career.

“There’s still a long way to go, we’re not even halfway through the season yet so you can’t get carried away.

“We needed to show a reaction after last week, which I think we did.”

Bayern take on Wolfsburg on Wednesday in their final game before the two-week winter break.

“Hopefully we can get the three points on Wednesday and we can get to the break in a good position.

“From January is where the business end starts.”

Leverkusen, with 21 wins and three draws from 24 games in all competitions, are undefeated this season.

“They’ve started the season strong, but we can’t focus on them, we have to focus on us,” said Kane.

“We’ve only had one loss in the league – we just need to keep that up.”