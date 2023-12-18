BAFL 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

NNI Published December 18, 2023 Updated December 18, 2023 09:41am

ISLAMABAD: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan announced that following a victorious election outcome, his government would take on the responsibility of covering electricity bills for up to 300 units.

According to a private TV channel, he addressed a special event of the IPP held at the Upper Mall Office Club on Sunday.

Aleem Khan reiterated the party’s commitment to serving the people, transcending political boundaries, and providing employment opportunities for the youth.

IPP to formulate long-term policies: Aleem

With a substantial allocation of funds, he outlined the stages of planned construction and development projects, noting the consequential difficulties faced by those who engaged in wrongful activities.

Looking ahead to the February 8th elections, President Aleem Khan acknowledged that only Allah holds the knowledge of the eventual winner, emphasizing divine authority over matters of honour and humility.

A key highlight of the announcement was the commitment that the government, under the leadership of Abdul Aleem Khan, would cover electricity bills for up to 300 units.

Additional pledges included securing property rights for slum dwellers, constructing a sports stadium within the constituency, and the active involvement of the Abdul Aleem Foundation in providing diverse facilities.

Closing his address, President Aleem Khan affirmed that, regardless of the election outcome, the IPP’s unwavering support for the community would persist, solidifying their commitment to the constituency.

Hilarious Dec 18, 2023 08:03am
Sadly, the only way they can get votes is by essentially, bribing people. I hope people can look through the farce that is politics in Pakistan
Cool boy Dec 18, 2023 09:40am
He knows he has to save face
