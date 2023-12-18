Hamadan Lahore Open Polo: FG/Din Polo, Newage Cables earn victories

LAHORE: FG/Din Polo and Newage Cables claimed resounding victories in the Hamadan Lahore Open Polo Championship 2023, sponsored by Hamdan and Samsung, here at the Lahore Polo Club grounds on Sunday.

In the opening match of the day, FG/Din Polo asserted their dominance by defeating the PAF team with an impressive score line of 9-3. Bilal Haye and Juan Cruz Greguol showcased exceptional skills, each contributing three goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar added two goals, and Amin Rehman secured one for the FG/Din Polo team. Raja Jalal Arsalan managed to hammer in all three goals for the PAF team.

The second match of the day unfolded as a gripping contest, with Newage Cables narrowly clinching victory against Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes with a score of 7-6. Hamza Mawaz Khan delivered a stellar performance, netting five remarkable goals, while Muhammad Ali Malik scored twice for Newage Cables. On the opposing side, Raja Temur Nadeem thrashed in three goals, and Saqib Khan Khakwani struck twice, with Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converting one goal for Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes.

The matches drew a substantial crowd of spectators and families, taking advantage of the holiday on Sunday. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, along with executive committee members and numerous families, graced the occasion, enjoying the captivating and exciting matches.

