PPP KP panel reviews list of candidates

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) parliamentary board for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday reviewed qualification of candidates interested in contesting forthcoming general elections on the party ticket from the province. According to a statement of the PPP media office, a hybrid meeting of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa parliamentary board was chaired by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In the meeting, Central President of PPP Women’s Department Faryal Talpur was also in the attendance.

It added that the meeting discussed the qualifications of the candidates wishing to contest the election on the PPP ticket. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and Rubina Khalid also participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, after a meeting with PPP- Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari, renowned religious scholar and former federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi joined PPP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party Faryal Talpur PPP KP panel

