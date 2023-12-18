Fish production increasing through aquaculture expansion

PESHAWAR: Fishery production in Pakistan is increasing through expansion of aquaculture and its consumption has significantly increased.

Talking to scribe, Omar Hayat Khan, Fishery sector expert said that production and consumption of fish had exceptional economic value and significance in income generation as well as job creation the supply chain from production fish farms to fork (consumers).

He said that fish and fisheries products are rich in high quality protein, unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Thus it is important source of protein, vitamins, minerals and omega 3-fatty acids. Fatty acids are involved in brain development in children and beneficial for new born children.

In order to obtain the best fish after harvesting, fish handling and proper transportation plays an important role in minimizing degradation. Therefore, maintaining and monitoring the safety and quality of fish is very important. However, there is no regulation in the country for checking and implementing the protocols for keeping the hygiene and other measurements to maintain the safety and quality of fish for the consumers.

Freshness is an important element of fish quality, and also a concern for consumers. Throughout the supply chain from farm harvest to consumption, good hygiene and good practices are essential to prevent loss and waste and maintain quality of fish. This aspect has been mostly not given due attention by the public and private sector stakeholders.

There are no protocol or ice boxes for transportation of fish from harvesting site so that the fish remains at suitable cold temperature and in the bags, it is rough handled and the quality deteriorates.

said that the situation is clearly visible in the wholesale fish markets throughout Pakistan. Inappropriate handling of fish result in providing substrate for autolysis enzyme, and hydrolytic enzymes of microorganisms on the fish muscles to act upon and deteriorate its quality from consumption point of view. Therefore, proper hygiene must be promoted among stakeholders in provide safe and high-quality fish for consumption.

The capacity building of the stakeholders will support on marketing functions from harvesting handling, transportation and auctioning to retailers to provide high quality fish to consumers and economical losses can be curtailed when the temperature rises dueling summer months.

The stakeholders have to be updated on use of thermo pore transpiration boxes for transportation of fish from harvesting to market channels with use of ice. This will reduce the impact of loading and unloading with transportation pressure on fish resulting in improved quality of fish for human consumption.

The quality of fish traded in the market, depends on the cleanliness of the market, the quality and quantity of the water used the storage and temperature of fish, the general treatment methods implanted and the cleanliness of the cooking utensils used by the consumers.

Presently the Whole Fish Markets of fresh water fish are generally dirty and unhygienic slippery floors, unpleasant and foul odours, fish excrement and workers do not wash hand before touching fish for food, before cleaning and disinfecting work surface and equipment and disinfection to remove or destroy spoilage and pathogenic microorganisms on their equipment.

The purpose of these sanitation procedures put in place is to avoid fish contamination and microbial growth. Most of the intermediaries involved in the sale of fish are unaware that they are potential carriers of pathetic microorganisms, and the poor hygiene of the persons make fish unsafe for human consumption. Technical guidance to maintain hygiene habits is an essential factor. Personal hygiene is essential for handling fish.

The bodies of fish retailers/operators are still affected by different type of pollutants and have been identified as source of various bacteria important to public health.

Efforts are required to enhance the capacity of stakeholders in fish supply chain to adopt improve sanitation standards and practices to safeguard food borne diseases and other public health issues.

