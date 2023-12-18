BAFL 51.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, led by losses in industrials and communication services. The CSE All Share index settled down 0.39% at 10,742.08, sliding for a third straight session.

Sri Lanka’s economy grew by 1.6% in the July to September quarter, official data showed on Friday, as the country claws its way back from its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades following a record fall in foreign exchange reserves.

For the week, the index fell 0.48%, snapping two weeks of gain. Expolanka Holdings Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top losers on the CSE All Share, dropping 2.95% and 2.31%, respectively. Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 53.9 million shares from 39.4 million shares in the previous session. The equity market’s turnover fell to 508.9 Sri Lankan rupees ($1.56) from 674.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 86.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 469.5 million rupees, the data showed.

