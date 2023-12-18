BAFL 51.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
BIPL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
CNERGY 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
DFML 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
FABL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.69%)
FCCL 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
FFL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.93%)
GGL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
HBL 125.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.65%)
HUBC 121.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.49%)
KEL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 41.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
OGDC 124.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
PIOC 115.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
PPL 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.04%)
PRL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.1%)
SNGP 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.37%)
SSGC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.01%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (7.61%)
BR100 6,811 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.16%)
BR30 24,717 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 66,023 Decreased By -106.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-18

Japan, ASEAN agree to boost maritime security cooperation

AFP Published 18 Dec, 2023 06:42am

TOKYO: Southeast Asian and Japanese leaders agreed on Sunday to boost maritime security cooperation in the face of Beijing’s growing assertiveness, seen most recently in a spate of confrontations with Philippine vessels.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, a vital trade corridor, and its increased deployment of vessels and other methods to assert its claims in disputed areas have riled nations across the region as well as Washington.

Without identifying China, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to “strengthen dialogue and cooperation for the maintenance of maritime security and safety (and) maritime order based on the rule of law”, a joint statement said after a summit in Tokyo.

Close US ally Japan, which also has territorial and other disputes with China, is hiking defence spending and has expanded security cooperation with countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

Japan announced on Saturday it would deepen ties with Malaysia and provide 400 million yen ($2.8 million) for “warning and surveillance” equipment.

Japan agreed last month to help the Philippines buy coastguard vessels and to supply a radar system, and the two are discussing allowing troop deployments on each other’s soil.

Japan expressed “serious concern” last week about “dangerous actions” after the latest tense confrontation between Philippine and Chinese vessels at flashpoint reefs, which included a collision and Chinese ships shooting water cannon.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said in an interview with Japan’s public broadcaster NHK on Saturday that “the situation in the (South) China Sea has grown more and more complicated”.

“We are at a turning point in history, and the free and open international order based on the rule of law is facing serious challenges while we are facing complex and multiple challenges such as climate change and inequality,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.

“While the world is facing complex crises as division and conflict escalate in many places, Japan will tackle the challenges together with ASEAN countries, which are linchpins of the free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said, using a term for the Asia-Pacific region used by the US and its allies.

Japan and ASEAN leaders also agreed to strengthen supply chain resilience and to deepen cooperation on tackling climate change, in energy, critical minerals, space and other areas like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

In a speech at a dinner he hosted Saturday, Kishida said the leaders will launch an initiative “for the next generation automotive industry”, so that ASEAN remains the world’s “leading hub for automotive production and export”.

Japan was due to host on Monday a meeting of its Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) initiative that will see Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joining virtually, officials said.

Tokyo has come under fire from environmental groups for financing fossil fuel projects around Asia and promoting unproven methods aimed at reducing emissions — like ammonia and carbon capture — instead of using renewables.

Japan asean maritime security

Comments

1000 characters

Japan, ASEAN agree to boost maritime security cooperation

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories