Training of DROs, ROs resumes

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) resumed training of its returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) following Supreme Court’s recent order which led to announcement of the election schedule.

In a statement on Sunday, the ECP said that the training of the ROs and DROs kick-started across the country and will be completed on December 19. Following the apex court’s verdict, the ECP fixed February 8, 2024 as polls day across the country.

According to the ECP’s statement, at least 859 ROs and 144 DROs are currently being trained by senior ECP officers. In this regard, a ban has also been imposed by the DRO Islamabad on the holidays of officers and officials of government institutions in Islamabad on ECP’s instructions.

“Education department officers and employees will not leave Islamabad,” DRO Islamabad said. The DRO has also asked the Federal Directorate of Education officials to stay in Islamabad following ECP’s directions.

On Friday last, the apex court while hearing a plea filed by ECP challenging the Lahore High Court’s poll-related order that halted the training of ROs DROs less than two months ahead of the elections next year, had ordered the ECP to issue the election schedule on the same night.

