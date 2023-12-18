Mohd Amir made FESCO chief

FAISALABAD: Engineer Muhammad Amir has taken over charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO). Earlier he was performing his duties as Director General (MIRAD).

After completing his BSc Engineering, Engineer Muhammad Amir started his professional service in FESCO as Assistant Director (Design) in 1995. Later he worked as SDO (Operation), Assistant Manager (Distribution Control Center) in various Sub Divisions of FESCO, Deputy Manager (Planning), Executive Engineer Operation, XEN O&M, Deputy Director (Protection) GSO, Director Planning and Chief Engineer Customer Services. In 2023 he was promoted to Chief Engineer Customer Services.

He has extensive experience in Distribution, Operation, Planning & Development, GSO, M&T, Customer Services, DCC, S&I and management.

