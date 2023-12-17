BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
Reijnders delivers early Christmas present for impressive Milan

AFP Published 17 Dec, 2023 06:56pm

MILAN: A brilliant early goal from Tijjani Reijnders inspired AC Milan to a comfortable 3-0 win over Monza on Sunday to consolidate their place in Serie A’s Champions League positions.

Milan are now six points behind leaders Inter Milan who face Lazio later on Sunday.

Stefano Pioli’s team claimed their third win in four league matches through Reijnders’ superb third minute effort, Jan-Carlo Simic’s first Milan goal shortly before the break and a Noah Okafor strike in the 76th minute.

Building on their midweek win at Newcastle United which ensured a spot in the Europa League knockouts, third-placed Milan moved up to 32 points.

They are seven points ahead of Roma and Bologna who are just outside the top four and face off later on Sunday, one day after the first anniversary of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s death.

Mihajlovic began his long playing in Italy at Roma in 1992 while his last job as a coach before succumbing to leukaemia was at Bologna.

Inter are one point ahead of Juventus in the title tussle and can further pull away from the chasing pack with a win at Lazio in Sunday’s late match.

