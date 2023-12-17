BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh bag maiden U19 Asia Cup title with big win over UAE

BR Web Desk Published 17 Dec, 2023 06:37pm

Bangladesh on Sunday thrashed UAE by 195 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to claim their first ACC U19 Asia Cup title.

Batting first, Bangladesh set a target of 283 runs for UAE, on the back of a brilliant 129-run innings from Ashiqur Rahman Shibli.

Chowdhury Md Rizwan (60) and Ariful Islam (50) also gave important contributions with the bat.

For UAE, Ayman Ahamed (4 for 52) was the top wicket-taker.

In response, UAE were bundled out for just 87.

Bangladesh’s Rohanat Doullah Borson and Maruf Mridha were the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets apiece.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli was picked as Player of the Match for his match-winning innings. He was also given the Player of the Series award for scoring the highest number of runs (378) in the tournament.

ACC U19 Asia Cup Bangladesh U19 UAE U19

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh bag maiden U19 Asia Cup title with big win over UAE

UK and Germany call for 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza

Govt likely to set up ‘Nidra’ to supervise SEZs

Appellate tribunals for elections: ECP directs its provincial chiefs to move high court CJs

Lyon celebrates 500 wickets as Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs

Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

Former PPP leader Latif Khosa joins PTI

Money market schemes allowed to invest in debt securities

WHO team calls Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'bloodbath'

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM

Read more stories