Bangladesh bag maiden U19 Asia Cup title with big win over UAE

Bangladesh on Sunday thrashed UAE by 195 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to claim their first ACC U19 Asia Cup title.

Batting first, Bangladesh set a target of 283 runs for UAE, on the back of a brilliant 129-run innings from Ashiqur Rahman Shibli.

Chowdhury Md Rizwan (60) and Ariful Islam (50) also gave important contributions with the bat.

For UAE, Ayman Ahamed (4 for 52) was the top wicket-taker.

In response, UAE were bundled out for just 87.

Bangladesh’s Rohanat Doullah Borson and Maruf Mridha were the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets apiece.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli was picked as Player of the Match for his match-winning innings. He was also given the Player of the Series award for scoring the highest number of runs (378) in the tournament.