BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.83%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (18.56%)
DFML 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.46%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
FABL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FCCL 20.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.95%)
HBL 124.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.9%)
HUBC 120.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (15.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.84%)
PIBTL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (10.43%)
PIOC 116.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PPL 126.26 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.91%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.47 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.91%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TPLP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.84%)
UNITY 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.33%)
BR100 6,822 Increased By 89 (1.32%)
BR30 24,749 Increased By 552.5 (2.28%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

The eight Test bowlers with 500 Test wickets

AFP Published 17 Dec, 2023 01:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PERTH: Australian Nathan Lyon became the eighth bowler to take 500 Test wickets when he reached the landmark by dismissing Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

This is how the 36-year-old’s record compares with the other members of the elite club: (wickets, player, team, matches, best bowling in an innings, best bowling in a match, average, five wickets in an innings, 10 wickets in a match):

  • 800 Muttiah Muralitharan (SRI) 133 9-51 16-220 22.72 67 22

  • 708 Shane Warne (AUS) 145 8-71 12-128 25.41 37 10

  • 690 James Anderson (ENG) 183 7-42 11-71 26.42 32 3

  • 619 Anil Kumble (IND) 132 10-74 14-149 29.65 35 8

  • 604 Stuart Broad (ENG) 167 8-15 11-21 27.68 20 3

  • 563 Glenn McGrath (AUS) 124 8-24 10-27 21.64 29 3

  • 519 Courtney Walsh (WIS) 132 7-37 13-55 24.44 22 3

  • 501 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 123 8-50 13-154 31.00 23 4

Nathan Lyon Faheem Ashraf AUSTRALIA VS PAKISTAN TEST Perth Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

The eight Test bowlers with 500 Test wickets

Govt likely to set up ‘Nidra’ to supervise SEZs

Appellate tribunals for elections: ECP directs its provincial chiefs to move high court CJs

Q1 GST collection by Sindh govt up 43pc to Rs48.298bn YoY

Money market schemes allowed to invest in debt securities

WHO team calls Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'bloodbath'

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Iranian Police Headquarters

Pakistan all out for 89 as Australia win 1st Test

Digital transformation, FDI: Important decisions being taken through SIFC: minister

Bidding for solar projects: Private sector investors seek deadline extension

Read more stories