The eight Test bowlers with 500 Test wickets

PERTH: Australian Nathan Lyon became the eighth bowler to take 500 Test wickets when he reached the landmark by dismissing Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

This is how the 36-year-old’s record compares with the other members of the elite club: (wickets, player, team, matches, best bowling in an innings, best bowling in a match, average, five wickets in an innings, 10 wickets in a match):