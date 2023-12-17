BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile, drones

December 17, 2023

Russia launched an overnight air assault on Ukraine using an Iskander ballistic missile, a cruise missile and attack drones, Ukraine's Air Force said on Sunday.

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed the cruise missile and 20 attack drones, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Iskander missile "did not reach its target," it said, without providing details.

No casualties, damage after Russian missile attack on Kyiv region, governor says

Reuters could not independently verify the report. It was not clear how many drones Russia launched in total or whether the attack caused any damage or casualties.

Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile, drones

