No casualties, damage after Russian missile attack on Kyiv region, governor says

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 10:25pm

KYIV: Kyiv region authorities said there were no casualties or damage to critical and civilian infrastructure following a Russian missile attack on Thursday afternoon.

The sound of explosions was previously heard by a Reuters correspondent near the capital after the air force warned of an incoming Russian missile threat.

An air raid alert sounded across the country due to missile-bearing jets being in the air, when the text was published, but was called off later.

“Today the air alert signal was announced four times. The enemy does not stop and attacks the Kyiv region with missiles,” Ruslan Kravchenko, regional governor, said on Telegram messenger.

53 injured as Russian ballistic missiles target Kyiv

No casualties were reported and no falling debris from intercepted missiles was recorded, he said.

In the afternoon, Russia also launched missiles on the western Khmelnystkyi region, home to the Starokostiantyniv air base, which has been repeatedly attacked during the war, local authorities said.

Emergency services were working at two missile crash sites, authorities added on Telegram. No injuries or damage were recorded.

Overnight Russia launched 42 drones and 6 missiles at Ukraine, with 11 people injured and buildings and warehouses damaged by falling debris. The Ukrainian military said it destroyed 41 drones.

Russia Ukraine Ukrainian military Russia-Ukraine war Russian missile attack

