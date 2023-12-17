Reviewing JCP rules: Panel holds deliberations

ISLAMABAD: The Committee to review the Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules, 2010, deliberated on the process of calling nominations and meeting of the Commission, and procedure for initiating nomination for Supreme Court and High Court judges.

Chief Justice of Pakistan/ Chairman Judicial Commission of Pakistan on December 4, 2023 had constituted a Committee to review the Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules, 2010.

The Committee on Saturday met under the co-chairmanship of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and retired Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik.

JCP recommends Justice Irfan Saadat as SC judge

The meeting was attended by Justice Nadeem Akhtar, Senior Puisne Judge of Sindh High Court, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Senior Puisne Judge of Balochistan High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Senior Puisne Judge of Peshawar High Court, Justice Shehzad Ahmed Khan, Senior Puisne Judge of Lahore High Court, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Akhtar Hussain representative of Pakistan Bar Council, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, representative of Sindh Bar Council, Rahib Khan Buledi, representative of Balochistan Bar Council, Ahmed Farooq Khattak, representative of KPK Bar Council, and Qazi Rafeuddin Babar, representative of Islamabad Bar Council.

The committee discussed its mandate, that is, to propose such rules of procedure for the commission which comply with the collegial and inclusive decision-making process enshrined in Article 175A of the Constitution.

The committee deliberated on the process of calling nominations and meeting of the commission, procedure for initiating nomination for Supreme Court judges, High Court judges and Federal Shariat Court judges, representation of advocates and judicial officers in High Court appointments, diversity in High Court appointments, criteria for determining merit, procedure and criteria for confirmation of additional judges and establishing a secretariat of the commission.

The committee resolved to finalise the draft Rules on December 29, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023