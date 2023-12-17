Toshakhana case: AC rejects NAB’s plea to extend IK’s physical remand

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Saturday, rejected the National Accountability Bureau’s plea seeking extension in physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and granted his judicial remand.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing the case at Adiala Jail granted judicial remand of Khan in Toshakhana case. Khan is already imprisoned in Adiala jail in different cases.

At the start of the hearing, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzzafar Abbasi and the investigation team appeared before the court and requested to extend physical remand of PTI’s ex-chairman for another day.

Khan’s lawyer Shahbaz Khosa objected to the NAB’s request regarding extension in his physical remand.

