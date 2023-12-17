Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in sugar price which went up from Rs 6,700 per 50kg bag to Rs 6,900 per bag, while in retail sugar is being sold at Rs145 per kg against Rs140 per kg.

Chicken price went down from Rs 13,000 per 40kg to Rs 12,600 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs340 per kg against Rs345 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs540 per kg against Rs550 per kg; egg price went up from Rs 9,890 per carton to Rs 10,700 per carton of all time high prices, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs370 per dozen against Rs350 per dozen.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour in wholesale market is available at Rs 2,100 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,150 per 15kg, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs 2,080 against Rs 2,100 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,110 per bag against Rs 2,130 per bag.

Tea prices witnessed an increase as traders told this correspondent that suppliers of Lipton Yellow Label have intimated them of increasing the prices of their brand from Rs 2,150 per 900gram pack to Rs 2,800 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs 1,800 per kg; powdered chili price went down from Rs700 per kg to Rs600, and turmeric powder price from Rs700 per kg to Rs550.

Owing to an increase in domestic gas prices the tandoor owners a week ago have increased the roti price by Rs5 per roti from Rs20 to Rs25, naan price from Rs30 to Rs35 and paratha price from Rs45 to Rs50.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price went up, as officially it is available at Rs274 against Rs270 per kg, however, LPG distributors and traders are selling the commodity at their own set price in violation of the OGRA’s set price of Rs270 per kg as the distributors and retailers are selling the commodity in the range of Rs300-330 per kg.

The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs 4,210, while in the market it is available at Rs 5,000 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs790 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices remained unchanged at Rs120 per pack but the producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams. Prepared tea cup at a normal tea stall is available at Rs70 per cup; the price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs250, while roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti, and naan at Rs30.

Rice prices witnessed a declining trend as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 12,000 per 40kg bag against Rs 13,000 per 40kg, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs 10,000 per 40kg bag against Rs 10,500 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg against Rs290 per kg, and broken Basmati rice at Rs 9,000 per 40kg bag against Rs 9,500, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed an increasing trend as B-grade ghee-cooking oil price went up from Rs 5,050 to Rs 5,100 per carton in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-360 per 900

gram pack. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee’s price went up from Rs2,420 per 5kg tin to Rs2,500 and cooking oil from Rs2,500 to Rs2,600 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses’ prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs530 per kg, gram pulse at Rs260 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs370 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs350-550 per kg,

moong at Rs280 against Rs250 per kg, and masoor at Rs260 per kg against Rs320 per kg.

No changes were observed in fresh and packed milk prices as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack, litre pack at Rs270. Fresh milk prices are stable at Rs200 per kg and yoghurt prices went up from Rs220 per kg to Rs240 per kg.

Detergents’ prices and bathing soaps’ prices witnessed no changes as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol’s normal size bathing soap are available at Rs145 per pack and family pack at Rs170 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market went down from Rs2,000 per 5kg to Rs1,700, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs380-400 per kg against Rs430-450 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs1,800 per 5kg to Rs1,900 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs470-500 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs2,800 to Rs2,650 per 5kg, the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs550-600 per kg.

Potato prices witnessed a reduction as it is available in the range of Rs220-400 per 5kg against Rs350-500 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs55-100 per kg against Rs70-110, tomato prices went up from Rs1,300 per basket of 15kg to Rs1,600 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-160 per kg against Rs100-130 per kg, and onion price remained stable at Rs500-750 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs125-175 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs800 to Rs950 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs210-250 per kg against Rs200-230 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin remained stable as they were available in the range of Rs650-700 against Rs350-450, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs145-170 per kg; tinda price remained stable at Rs450 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-110 per kg; brinjal price went down from Rs350 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs75-90 per kg against Rs80-90 per kg; cauliflower price remained stable at Rs350-400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs100-120 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs300 which in retail is being sold at Rs75-90 per kg against Rs90-110 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs750-800 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs175-200 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs200 to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs85-90 per kg against Rs65-75 per kg.

Radish price went up from Rs100 per 5kg to Rs130 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs40-45 per kg against Rs35-40 per kg; turnip price is stable at Rs200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-65 per kg, yam price is stable at Rs650 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs150-160 per kg, peas price went down from Rs500 to Rs450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-120 against Rs120-130 per kg and fresh bean price went up from Rs600 to Rs700 per 5kg and in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-170 per kg against Rs140-150 per kg.

Best quality Kala Killo apple is available at Rs300 per kg and normal at Rs110 per kg, best quality golden apple at Rs200 per kg and normal at Rs100 per kg, best quality white apples at Rs170 per kg and normal at Rs100 per kg.

Bananas’ price remained stable in the range of Rs80-145 per dozen as the best quality bananas are available at Rs145 per dozen and normal quality bananas in the range of Rs80-100 per dozen to Rs80-125; best quality guava is available at Rs150 per kg against Rs140 per kg and normal in the range of Rs75-100 per kg against Rs90-110 per kg; Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs190-270 per kg; new arrival oranges are available in the range of Rs90-150 per dozen with special fruiter at Rs150 per dozen is the most expensive and normal quality musami at Rs90 per dozen the cheapest; pomegranate are available in the range of Rs250-370 per kg; and various varieties of grapes are available in the range of Rs160-350 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too. Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It is also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023