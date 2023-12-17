Governor for protecting women’s rights

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the protection of women at educational institutions and workplaces is very important to empower them.

He said this while talking to the Federal Ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at Workplace, Fauzia Waqar, who called on him here at Governor House Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor stated that there is a comprehensive policy of the Higher Education Commission to protect women from harassment at educational institutions. He said that the Protection against Harassment Act, 2010 provides legal protection to women and aims to provide a safe working environment for women.

He further said that as chancellor, he has given special instructions to the administration of the universities to implement the higher education policy in letter and spirit in order to ensure harassment free environment for female students.

Federal Ombudsman for protection of women against harassment, Fauzia Waqar said that it is very important for women to be aware of the laws of harassment in educational institutions and workplaces. She said that her office is also playing a role in providing justice to the women in inheritance rights cases.

