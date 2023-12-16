BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
Any hostile move against Yemen will have dire consequences: Houthi official

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2023 10:45am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAIRO: Any hostile move against Yemen will have dire consequences and great costs, Ali al-Qahoum, a member of the Houthi group’s Ansarullah politburo, told Al Mayadeen TV late on Friday.

“The Houthis will not abandon the Palestinian cause, regardless of any US, Israeli, or Western threats,” he said, adding that operations against Israel will continue.

Yemen is ready with all defensive options to respond to any American, Israeli or Western hostile moves, he said.

“Yemen is concerned in protecting international maritime navigation in accordance with international laws and norms,” al-Qahoum said.

Yemen rebels fire missile at cargo ship in Red Sea

Earlier in the day, the US military said attacks from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck two Liberian-flagged ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, underlining the threat to vessels in shipping lanes being targeted by the group.

Houthis have been attacking vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel.

Houthis have said they will continue their attacks until Israel stops its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

