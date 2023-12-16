BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
Markets Print 2023-12-16

Gold prices inch up

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Friday inched up on the local market, traders said. Gold prices gained Rs 300 to Rs 218600 per tola and Rs 257 to Rs 187414 per 10 grams.

On the way global market, gold prices stood for $ 2055 per ounce, which is further augmented by the local market with a $ 20 premium on the domestic bullion trade

Silver prices grew by Rs 20 to Rs 2670 per tola and Rs 17.15 to Rs 2289.09 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $ 24.16 per ounce, traders said.

