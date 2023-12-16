Senate panel for improving nursing education standards

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel has asked the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations to enhance the standards of nursing education in all the institutions affiliated with the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PNMC).

The subcommittee of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations which met here on Friday under the chairpersonship of Senator Rubina Khalid to discuss matters pertaining to PNC also expressed serious anger over the absence of the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services and the federal secretary during the meeting.

The focus of the meeting was the scrutiny of institutions affiliated with the Pakistan Nursing Council, their ties with hospitals, and the issuance of fraudulent degrees/certificates to nurses. The committee issued recommendations for enhancing the standards of nursing institutions.

The committee was briefed that minimum clinical hours for nursing students have been increased, a step applauded by the subcommittee.

Senator Rubina Khalid raised the issue of accrediting nursing education institutions that do not meet the necessary criteria. The convener directed the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council to identify officials responsible for licensing non-compliant colleges. It recommended an urgent inquiry by the FIA.

The committee also proposed a revision of the nursing education curriculum in Pakistan and stressed the importance of instilling ethics in nursing students. Additionally, the committee suggested at least one-week training sessions for inspectors and the inclusion of competent nurses in the Council’s accreditation committee.

The sub-committee further recommended that every nursing college should have affiliation with a 250-bed hospital.

The committee welcomed the newly appointed president of the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council, urging active pursuit of pending issues. They expressed support for the new president and anticipated improved standards in nursing.

Addressing the matter of MSN-qualified nurses with degrees from foreign institutions through online study, the committee listened to representatives highlighting the non-recognition of their degrees by the Council and HEC. The committee directed both entities to collaborate closely to resolve the issues faced by these affected nurses.

The committee member expressed serious concerns over the reports that various nursing education-related institutions were even operating in two-room houses for the past 20 years and, unfortunately, no action had been taken against them during this long period.

They also criticised the inadequate infrastructure, poor science and computer laboratories, and inconsistencies in reporting indicating a lack of monitoring capacity. The panel unanimously expressed disappointment that despite the passage of years, the conditions of these nursing institutions had not been improved.

The subcommittee determined that the lack of clinical hours for nurses was a major cause of inefficiency in the country’s nursing system.

The panel has emphasised that skill development should be a core part of the curriculum to enhance the existing nursing system for which the services and consultation of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) could be acquired. The committee has already directed the HEC to implement a uniform policy for nurses in hospitals.

Senator Rubina suggested that in view of the absence of a uniform curriculum for Master of Science in Nursing in the country, institutions should make use of the graduates in Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The committee meeting was attended by Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, officials from the Ministry of Health, and PNMC.

