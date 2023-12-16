Saleem Khan posted as DGPR

KARACHI: Muhammad Saleem Khan, the senior most officer of Information Department has been posted as Director General Public Relations BS-20, Information Department, Government of Sindh. Services, General Administration and Coordination Department has issued a notification in this regard.

He was promoted in BS 20 last month. He is presently working as Press Secretary to Governor Sindh. Muhammad Saleem Khan possesses 34 years experience in Public Relations and Media Management and has worked in various key posts including PRO to Chief Minister Sindh, PRO to Governor Sindh, Director Press Information, Director Admin & Accounts and PRO to various Ministers.

