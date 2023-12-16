BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-16

European shares end fifth week higher on rate-cut optimism

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

PARIS: European shares inched up on the final day of a week marked by major central bank policy decisions, in which the US Federal Reserve set the tone for market expectations about interest rate cuts being on the horizon.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.1% higher on Friday, posting its fifth straight weekly advance and recording its longest weekly winning streak since April.

The German benchmark DAX was flat, while France’s CAC-40 climbed 0.3% after both hit record highs on Thursday.

For the week, rate-sensitive real estate stocks were the top gainers, while the telecommunication sector took the worst hit.

On the policy front, the Fed stood out, signalling lower borrowing costs in 2024, while the European Central Bank held rates steady, pushing back against rate-cut bets on Thursday.

“Our economists see... the hawkish tilt of (Thursday’s ECB meeting) as reducing the risk of the ECB cutting as soon as March, but retain their view of rate cuts starting in April with 150 bps of cuts by the end of next year,” Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Barclays forecast a 25-basis-point ECB rate cut in April and consecutive cuts in each policy meeting until January 2025.

Meanwhile, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said although the ECB’s next move should be lowering rates, it should first “enjoy the view” for a while.

Economic concerns were underscored by weak data showing Germany’s economic downturn worsened this month, pointing to a recession in Europe’s biggest economy at the year-end, and French business activity declined faster than expected in December.

Weakness in the healthcare sector weighed for the day, with UK-based GSK slipping 2.9% after EU regulator pulled the plug on company’s blood cancer drug.

Swedish technology firm Sectra jumped 8.3% to the top of STOXX 600 following second-quarter results.

Stockholm-listed receipts of Millicom gained 2.7% after the telecom group raised its target and launched a share buyback program.

EQT rose 4.3% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the Swedish private equity firm to “neutral” from “underweight”.

Symrise lost 7.6% after the German flavour and fragrance maker cut its full-year EBITDA margin guidance.

Campari shed 2.9% after the Italian spirits group announced its biggest-ever acquisition to buy French cognac house Courvoisier for $1.2 billion.

European shares ECB US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

European shares end fifth week higher on rate-cut optimism

21.5pc of total volume: US largest export market for Pakistan: COAS

Rs2.25trn agri credit target set by central bank

Appointment of DROs, ROs: LHC order suspended

KE and govt entities: ECC approves PD proposal for signing various draft agreements

Hubco asks CPPA-G to pay Rs13.4bn dues

Industrial consumers in Sindh: SSGC plans three days a week gas suspension

Justice Siddiqui’s removal case: SC issues notice to Faiz, Ramay, others

Govt working towards reducing electricity cost: minister

Customs’ values on toffees, candies increased

Iran, Iraq, KSA, UAE: Customs’ values on fresh dates raised

Read more stories