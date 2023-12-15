Erdogan says Biden warm to F-16 sales, eyeing Sweden’s NATO accession

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden was approaching the issue of selling F-16 fighter jets and modernisation kits to Turkiye positively, but that Washington’s main issue was the ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid.

Speaking in Istanbul after Friday prayers, Erdogan also said he told Biden in a phone call on Thursday that the United States needed to intervene to end the fighting in Gaza, adding that crimes against humanity were being committed in the enclave.

“Developments regarding the F-16s made up the main points of this call. Biden said he has a positive approach and that he is ready to make all sorts of proposals to Congress about this,” he said.