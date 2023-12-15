BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fed fuels longest weekly winning streak in Indian shares in six years

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 04:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes, Nifty and Sensex, posted their longest weekly winning streak in six years on Friday, extending their rally to record highs, as global markets advanced on elevated bets of a U.S. rate cut by March 2024.

Both the NSE Nifty 50 index and BSE Sensex rose about 2.3% in the week, extending gains for the seventh consecutive week, marking their longest winning run since January 2018.

IT companies, drawing a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., jumped 7.16% this week, logging heir best week in 26 months.

The recent surge in domestic equities follows Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s acknowledgment of the risks of delaying rate cuts on Wednesday, bolstering expectations of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by March 2024 and fuelling a rally across global stock markets.

“Fed’s newly minted dovishness adds another bullish leg to the market,” said Seshadri Sen and Chinmay Kabra, analysts at Emkay Global.

Higher foreign inflows, hopes of political stability in 2024 and sustained strength in the capital expenditure cycle are expected to contribute further to the strength in domestic equities, they added.

Indian shares resume record-breaking surge on fresh Fed fuel

The metal index climbed 5%, led by an increase in global metal prices as the U.S. dollar came under pressure following the Fed’s dovish commentary on future rate trajectory.

A weak U.S. dollar makes metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

On the day, the Nifty 50 rose 1.29% to 21,456.65 and the Sensex gained 1.37% to 71,483.75.

Infosys, India’s No. 2 IT company, advanced 5.13% on the day and 5.85% on the week, driven by the easing global rate outlook.

Nestle India lost 1.72% after HSBC downgraded the stock, citing high valuations.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Fed fuels longest weekly winning streak in Indian shares in six years

Inter-bank: rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

US stresses safety for Gaza civilians as Israel unrelenting in aggression

Profit-taking erodes gains, KSE-100 up nearly 300 points

COAS discusses counter terrorism cooperation, defence collaboration with top US officials

Govt-KE draft agreements: ECC approves Power Division’s proposal

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Global coal use at all-time high in 2023: IEA

Pakistan trail Australia by 355 after Jamal takes six on debut

India will buy Venezuelan oil, says minister

Read more stories