BAFL 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
BIPL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.79%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (10.1%)
DFML 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.86%)
DGKC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FABL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
GGL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.25%)
HBL 125.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.62%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.04%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.73%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.79%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
OGDC 127.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.16%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.5%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
PIOC 116.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PPL 125.75 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.59%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.43%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2%)
TELE 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.4%)
TPLP 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
TRG 92.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.87%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.57%)
BR100 6,812 Increased By 78.5 (1.17%)
BR30 24,717 Increased By 521.1 (2.15%)
KSE100 66,070 Increased By 619.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 22,037 Increased By 169.9 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China November coal output hit record daily level

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 10:28am

BEIJING: China’s November coal output jumped 6.5% from the previous month to the highest level since March, official data showed on Friday, as colder weather led to increased demand for the fuel.

The world’s biggest coal producer mined 414 million metric tons last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, which was also 4.6% higher than the year-earlier level.

Daily output averaged over the month hit a record 13.8 million tons, higher than the March level of 13.5 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Cooler weather across parts of northern and southern China boosted coal demand from early November, pushing up domestic spot prices.

Overall power generation, which is dominated by coal-fired plants, rose 8.4% in November compared to a year ago when COVID-related lockdowns hurt industrial activity and power demand.

However, despite the high output, production growth is slowing, said Toby Hassall, lead analyst for coal market research at LSEG.

Thermal coal prices diverge as Japan, South Korea buy more, China, India less: Russell

“While the daily rate was a new record, the outcome was consistent with a trend of softer growth and consolidation this year following the rapid expansion in output over the prior two years,” said Hassall.

Inventories are currently at “comfortable” levels, he said, with stocks at major northern China ports up 23% on the same time last year.

China’s total coal production for the first 11 months of the year stood at 4.24 billions tons, up by 2.9% from 2022, the data showed.

China coal Thar coal

Comments

1000 characters

China November coal output hit record daily level

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Jhal Magsi South Field: ECC approves special incentives

APTMA seeks 1-1.4 cents/kWh wheeling charges, B2B deals

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Petrol, HSD prices may decline significantly

Branded mobile phones: Customs’ values on import of 1,160 models revised

Federal expenditure: Shamshad’s meeting with CMs likely today

Australia all out for 487 in first innings against Pakistan

Crucial PC (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Adjustment, refund of tax on rental value of property: SHC asks petitioners not to move pleas in next 4 weeks

Read more stories