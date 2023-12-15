Trial of civilians by military courts: PBC, SCBA say concerned at order of SC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) expressed grave concern over the Supreme Court’s order to suspend its five-judge bench’s decision to stay the trials of civilians by military courts.

The PBC and SCBA, on Thursday, issued separate statements condemning the verdict of the six-judge bench.

President Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary Syed Ali Imran, and the 26th Executive Committee are very aggrieved of and concerned about the manner in which the six-member bench of the Supreme Court hurriedly proceeded to pass the interim order suspending the judgment of the five-member bench qua trial of civilians by military courts.

It said that the SCBA was entitled to a notice before such a relief of unprecedented nature was granted in Appeal. The SCBA further demands early fixation of the case and the SCBAP may be given proper opportunity of hearing so that the controversy may be resolved in the shortest possible time to end the dilemma.

The SCBA reiterates the long-standing stance of the legal fraternity, particularly the SCBA, that trials of civilians in military courts directly contravene and violate fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution given under Articles 4, 8, 9, 10, 10-A, 14, and 25A, as well as utterly against the norms of fairness, natural justice and well-established principles of rule of law and fundamental rights.

Let no one be mistaken, the SCBA remains committed to raising its voice against arbitrary decisions that run counter to the fundamental rights granted to the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan by the Constitution.

The PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha have expressed their serious concerns upon trial of civilians in military courts.

