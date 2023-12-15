BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
Timely elections crucial for eradicating terrorism: JI chief

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE. Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has emphasized the necessity of a government with the mandate of the people for establishing peace and prosperity in the country.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, speaking at a public meeting on Thursday, he asserted that timely elections are crucial for eradicating terrorism.

During the event, local leaders Saeed Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Alam, along with hundreds of people from their tribe, announced their decision to join JI. He expressed condolence to the families of the martyrs of Pakistan Army in D.I. Khan terrorist incident and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. He said the nation and the army are on the same page for the defence of the country.

Haq attributed economic damage to bad governance and corruption, holding the former ruling parties accountable for the people's plight. He criticized these parties for prioritizing personal gain, securing their self-interests, and exploiting the country's resources, while the common man suffered without opportunities to make ends meet.

Haq highlighted the stark reality that a majority of the population in the country lacks basic facilities, with millions suffering from drinking contaminated water and over 25 million children out of school due to poverty.

The JI leader contended that the former ruling parties were lacking a coherent narrative in the ongoing election campaign, accusing them of repeating old slogans and deceiving the public. He said the tested parties should present before the public their past performances in power rather than resorting to falsehoods. He asserted that the track record of the former ruling parties was dismal and emphasized that the people's only viable option in the upcoming election is the JI. He urged voters to choose the JI to bring about genuine change, asserting that even if given another opportunity, the tested parties would be incapable of putting the country on the right track.

