CDA conducts mega operation against illegal population

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted a mega operation against the illegal population established on the government land in Mohalla Thatti adjacent to Bari Imam on Thursday.

On the directions of the chairman CDA, an anti-encroachment operation is going on in Islamabad.

In this context, the Enforcement Directorate with the support of Islamabad Police along with other departments and district administration organized operation against the illegal population established on the government land in Mohalla Thatti adjacent to Bari Imam.

In which 305 rooms, 55 four walls, 55 doors, 90 kitchens, 170 bathrooms, and 24 cattle fences were demolished using heavy machinery and the attempt to seize government land was thwarted.

This operation was carried out under the supervision of the Director of Enforcement, in which the heavy machinery of the MPO department was also used.

