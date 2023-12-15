BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
PML-N blames PTI for delaying general polls

Published 15 Dec, 2023

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of hatching a conspiracy to delay the February 8, 2024 general elections.

“The PTI was conspiring to defer the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8 next year,” the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, said.

Referring to the PTI petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against hiring district returning officers (DROs) from bureaucracy, Shehbaz said the plea amounted to sabotaging the people’s representation.

“The PTI’s petition in the high court is a plot to run away from the elections. The PTI is hatching a conspiracy against the February 8 general elections just like cipher. As always, the PTI is applying double-standard and hypocritical policy here,” the PML-N President, said.

He said on one side, the PTI was filing petitions in the courts to postpone the polls, while publicly demanding to hold elections on time on the other hand. “Even in the 2018 elections, the bureaucracy had carried out the responsibility of DROs. Then the PTI did not object to bureaucratic DROs performing their duty,” he said, adding: “If the elections of February 8, 2024 were delayed, the PTI would be responsible.”

Shehbaz said the PTI had adopted different stances on the cipher controversy in public and during the investigation, now the PTI has adopted the same hypocrisy. He accused the PTI for plotting a similar conspiracy related to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. He said the PTI wanted political instability by creating constitutional crisis in the country. The PTI did not want the country to be economically strong and people’s economic problems to end, he opined.

