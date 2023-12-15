BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
Murder of Sarah Inam: Court hands down death penalty verdict for Amir

NNI Published 15 Dec, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday handed down death sentence to Shahnawaz Amir, son of renowned journalist, Ayaz Amir, for murdering his wife Sarah Inam.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict, which was reserved last week on December 9.

The court also slapped a fine of one million rupees on Shahnawaz which would be paid to the bereaved family. But acquitted his mother, Samina Shah, who was also nominated in the case. Due to lack of evidence. She was indicted in December last year by the sessions court and was named co-accused in the case.

Sarah Inam had been murdered by her husband Shahnawaz Amir September 23, 2022 in Islamabad. Shahnawaz, who was later arrested from a farmhouse in Islamabad’s Shahzad Town, was indicted in the case on December 5, 2022.

Sarah’s parents and Shaukhat Mukadam. Father of another victim of gender-based violence Noor Mukadam, were among those who were present in the packed courtroom.

Sarah, a 37-year-old economist and a Canadian national, was murdered by Shahnawaz in Islamabad a year ago. Shahnawaz was arrested on September 23 last year from a farmhouse in Islamabad’s Shahzad Town.

Speaking to media persons after the verdict was announced, Sarah’s father Inamur Rahim said he was satisfied with the sentence awarded to Shahnawaz but demanded that Samina Shah should have been punished as well. “At least the convict will go to jail and will be hanged,” he said. “But we suspect Samina also played a part in the murder and she should be punished.”

“There were three people at the farmhouse on the night of the murder: Sarah, Shahnawaz and his mother. How can we believe what they are saying? We have no idea what happened that day,” he said.

