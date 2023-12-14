BAFL 49.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.13%)
BIPL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.76%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.05%)
DGKC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
FABL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
FCCL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.54%)
GGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
HBL 123.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.27%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
KEL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
MLCF 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
OGDC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.62%)
PAEL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.55%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.75%)
PIOC 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
PPL 120.77 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (4.84%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.37%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
SNGP 76.13 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.53%)
SSGC 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
TELE 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
TRG 91.66 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.96%)
UNITY 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.82%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 60.2 (0.9%)
BR30 24,317 Increased By 452.5 (1.9%)
KSE100 65,450 Increased By 170 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,868 Increased By 78.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN warns of ‘breakdown of civil order’ in Gaza

AFP Published December 14, 2023

GENEVA: Hunger and desperation are driving people to seize humanitarian aid being delivered to the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said Thursday, warning of a “breakdown of civil order”.

International aid organisations have struggled to get supplies to desperate Gazans under Israeli bombardment, with the Rafah crossing in Egypt the only point of entry.

Israel has reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing as an inspection checkpoint to increase the amount of aid reaching the Palestinian territory, but the UN warned this was not enough.

“Everywhere you go people are desperate, hungry and are terrified,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), at a press conference in Geneva.

UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands Gaza ceasefire

“We are teetering on the edge of a possible implosion. We might reach our limit. Why? Because there is more and more a breakdown of civil order.”

Lazzarini, who has just returned from Gaza, said he saw people stopping aid trucks to take food and immediately eat it – something he described as “completely new” in the Palestinian territory.

But he said he hadn’t heard of any UN or UNRWA trucks being hijacked by Hamas.

“This has nothing to do with aid diversion. This has to do with a total despair,” he said, adding that many people UNRWA had met hadn’t eaten for one, two or three days.

The war was triggered by an unprecedented attack on Israel launched by Hamas on October 7 from the Gaza Strip, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Aiming to eliminate Hamas, Israel launched a retaliatory military offensive in Gaza that has killed more than 18,700 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

“With this growing despair, our operating environment becomes more and more difficult,” Lazzarini said, adding that the “little aid trickling into Gaza” did not match the “immensity of needs”.

He called for a large-scale increase in aid deliveries as the only way, in the absence of a ceasefire, to help alleviate the situation in Gaza.

UN Gaza Humanitarian Aid Israel and Hamas Gaza war UNRWA

Comments

1000 characters

UN warns of ‘breakdown of civil order’ in Gaza

PTCL to acquire 100% of Telenor Pakistan

Inter-bank: rupee registers third consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

SIFC approves business, investment-friendly visa facility

Islamabad court sentences Shahnawaz Amir to death in Sarah Inam’s murder case

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $7.04bn

KSE-100 closes higher after volatile session

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat arrested from LHC

Cipher case: Special court allows in-camera trial of Imran, Qureshi

SC adjourns former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea against removal

Read more stories