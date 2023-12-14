Ordinance promulgated to check power theft

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated, “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023” to make more effective the existing law to curb power theft in the energy sector.

According to the media wing of the Presidency, the ordinance will help curb power theft in the energy sector worth around Rs590 billion.

The purpose of the Ordinance is to amend Section 462 (O) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.

Electricity distribution companies were earlier facing difficulties in registering first information reports (FIRs) of power theft incidents. Under the new ordinance, incidents of electricity theft will be a punishable offence.

After the Ordinance, theft of electricity will be a punishable offence not only by officers of grade-17 or above but also on the complaint by nominees of CEOs of electricity distribution companies.

The president promulgated the ordinance under Article 89-1 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

