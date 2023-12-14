Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday saw a further downturn on the local market with silver inching down, traders said.

Gold lost Rs1000 to Rs212600 per tola and Rs858 to Rs182270 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1998 per ounce with an additional $20 premium, which the local market offers for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver inched down by Rs20 to Rs2580 per tola and Rs17.15 to Rs2211.93 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $22.73 per ounce, traders said.

