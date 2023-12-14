BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-14

Taliban intelligence forces detain Afghan journalist

CPJ Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

NEW YORK: The Taliban must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Abdul Rahim Mohammadi and stop detaining and intimidating members of the press in Afghanistan, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Tuesday.

On December 4, Mohammadi, a reporter for the independent broadcaster Tamadon TV, responded to a summons by Taliban provincial intelligence officers in the southern city of Kandahar and has not been heard from since, according to local media support group the Afghanistan Journalists’ Centre and an Afghan journalist familiar with his case who spoke to CPJ on the condition of anonymity, due to fear of Taliban retaliation.

As of Tuesday, CPJ could not determine why the journalist was summoned, the reason for his detention, or his whereabouts.

“The Taliban must immediately release Afghan journalist Abdul Rahim Mohammadi and end the intimidation and detention of journalists in Afghanistan,” said CPJ Asia Program Coordinator Beh Lih Yi. “After more than two years in power, the Taliban and its intelligence agency continues to crack down on Afghan journalists on a daily basis, hampering reporting and the free flow of information.”

Mohammadi, who has been working as a journalist for 10 years, reports on local current affairs in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city. In February, armed Taliban members raided the headquarters of Tamadon TV in Kabul, beat several staff members, and held them for a half hour.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told CPJ that he was not aware of the detention and declined to elaborate.

Taliban Afghan journalist Abdul Rahim Mohammadi

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban intelligence forces detain Afghan journalist

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories