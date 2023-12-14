BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
China stocks decline as policy signals fail to cheer investors

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

HONG KONG: China stocks snapped a three-day rally on Wednesday, with Hong Kong shares also declining as key messages at the Central Economic Work Conference, focusing on defusing risks but lacking new property stimulus, failed to excite investors.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 1.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.9% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.1%.

Broader Asian shares remained subdued as traders awaited the US Federal Reserve’s final policy decision of the year and sought clues on whether the central bank would cut rates next year.

China will focus on boosting effective demand next year, and make concerted efforts to spur domestic demand, state media said, citing the annual Central Economic Work Conference held from Dec. 11-12.

Analysts said the agenda-setting meeting of the country’s top leaders placed less emphasis on the property sector and instead focused more on domestic demand, in line with the market’s low expectations.

While policymakers acknowledged economic challenges and maintained a pro-growth tone, “there is no new statement around property” in the readout, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Citigroup analysts expect December property sales to remain weak.

Meanwhile, a senior Communist Party official told state media CCTV that China should set its 2024 fiscal deficit and special local government bonds at appropriate levels, optimising the structure of fiscal spending. The comments were made after the agenda-setting meeting.

Most sectors declined, with liquor and real estate stocks dropping 3.7% and 2.8%, respectively, to lead the fall.

Losses of property developer Sunac China widened in the afternoon, with its shares closing down 15%.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants slipped 1.2%.

