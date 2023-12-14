KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 109,882 tonnes of cargo comprising 57,684 tonnes of import cargo and 52,198 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 57,684 comprised of 10,969 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 30,526 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,522 tonnes of DAP & 4,667 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 52,198 comprised of 26,135 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,494 tonnes of Clinkers, 2,169 tonnes of Rice & 10,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3258 containers comprising of 1031 containers import and 2227 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 162 of 20’s and 229 of 40’s loaded while 39 of 20’s and 186 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 483 of 20’s and 802 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 70 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

More or less, 03 ships namely, MT Lahore, Ever Uranus and Safeen Prime berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

About 05 ships namely, Arman 10, Xin Beijing, SG Pegasus, Gsl Elizabeth and Al Amal sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A moderate cargo handing was recorded at the port where a cargo volume of 169,071 tonnes, comprising 121,921 tonnes imports cargo and 47,150 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,885 Containers (2,435 TEUs Imports and 1,450 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, OBE Dinares and Dolphin 02 & two more ships, Wide Alpha and Maersk Seleter schedule to load/offload Rice, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, 13th December, while two more ships, APL Qingdao and Stellar Rioni are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 14th December, 2023.

