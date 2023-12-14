BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-14

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 109,882 tonnes of cargo comprising 57,684 tonnes of import cargo and 52,198 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 57,684 comprised of 10,969 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 30,526 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,522 tonnes of DAP & 4,667 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 52,198 comprised of 26,135 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,494 tonnes of Clinkers, 2,169 tonnes of Rice & 10,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3258 containers comprising of 1031 containers import and 2227 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 162 of 20’s and 229 of 40’s loaded while 39 of 20’s and 186 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 483 of 20’s and 802 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 70 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

More or less, 03 ships namely, MT Lahore, Ever Uranus and Safeen Prime berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

About 05 ships namely, Arman 10, Xin Beijing, SG Pegasus, Gsl Elizabeth and Al Amal sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A moderate cargo handing was recorded at the port where a cargo volume of 169,071 tonnes, comprising 121,921 tonnes imports cargo and 47,150 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,885 Containers (2,435 TEUs Imports and 1,450 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, OBE Dinares and Dolphin 02 & two more ships, Wide Alpha and Maersk Seleter schedule to load/offload Rice, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today, 13th December, while two more ships, APL Qingdao and Stellar Rioni are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 14th December, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories