ATC allows police to interrogate PTI leaders in jail

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday allowed police to investigate PTI leaders Ijaz Chaudhry and Umar Sarfraz Cheema in May 09 riots cases in jail.

The investigating officer had submitted an application and contended that some more accused have been arrested in the May 09 related cases. He said the accused are on judicial remand and police want to interrogate the PTI leaders further in the light of fresh statements of the accused. He, therefore, asked the court to allow the police to interrogate the PTI leaders in jail.

The court after hearing the prosecutor at length allowed the application of police.

