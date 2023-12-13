Thai economy recovering as financial conditions tightened

BANGKOK: Thai economic recovery was intact but structural impediment could have an effect on exports and credit quality had to be monitored, minutes of the Bank of Thailand’s Nov. 29 monetary policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

The committee said structural impediment could limit export recovery, financial conditions had tightened, and that it was monitoring the credit quality of small businesses and households.

At the meeting, the monetary policy committee unanimously voted to keep its one-day repurchase interest rate unchanged at 2.50%, the highest in a decade, after hiking it by 200 basis points since August last year to curb inflation.