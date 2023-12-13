Pakistan, Russia agree to continue constructive engagement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have agreed to continue “constructive” engagement on regional issues including Afghanistan as well as cooperation at multilateral fora including UN and SCO.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that at the invitation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister ARudenko, Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan is on a visit to Moscow to hold consultations on bilateral and regional matters.

“The two sides also agreed to continue constructive engagement on regional issues including Afghanistan as well as cooperation at multilateral fora including UN and SCO,” it added.

