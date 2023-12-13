Human rights activist Ramla Baig shares her ‘inspiring journey’

LAHORE: Ramla Baig, a human rights activist, called on Tuesday for the implementation of human rights laws.

While talking to Business Recorder, she also said making laws for the protection of women is a positive thing.

In Pakistan a large portion of the society is fighting for the cause of women rights and women empowerment. Now no government can afford to ignore women’s rights because today women have realised their position and status and they will condemn all the actions which will go against curtailing their position and rights.

Recently, she received the ‘Inspiring Woman of the Year 2023’ award by France Ameriques and Berkeley Global Society. Ramla was commended for her contribution and efforts in promoting human rights in Pakistan and, through her advocacy and activism, empowering women and young girls of Pakistan.

The ceremony was held in Paris with Berkeley, Harvard, Yale, Stanford and Princeton graduates, lawyers from around the world and senior stakeholders of France.

Ramla further said that there is a dire need to make new laws for women’s economic opportunities, employment and social security. The most important component of women empowerment is legal empowerment which guarantees protection of social, economic and cultural rights of women.

In Pakistan different strategies are being evolved to achieve the goal of women empowerment. Different governmental and non governmental organizations played an important role to mobilize women to become legally empowered for the protection of their fundamental rights.

The women are striving hard to protect their rights through enactment of the laws. There is sufficient legislation available for the protection of women rights in the country.

The women are still becoming victims of attempted rape, domestic violence and sufferings at workplaces. They are reluctant to register their complaints due to the fear of being defamed in the society and family pressure.

The law enforcement agencies are required to be rehashed. The women have a lack of confidence upon justice dispensation system. A better implementation mechanism is required for the protection of women rights and make them legally empowered.

Ramla also gave advice to the provincial government on legal and policy issues, concerning women’s rights, reflects her deep not only influenced legal practices but have also touched lives, providing hope and direction to those who seek justice.

She said right after finishing her masters at Berkeley she came back to work at an NGO called Justice Project Pakistan and worked on the rights of the most vulnerable citizens: women and children prisoner’s rights.

I published manuals and organised trainings, in collaboration with the country’s best Psychologists, of the judiciary and prison officials in Punjab on mental health laws and policies.

Her advocacy work focuses on educating women and young girls on the importance of legal literacy and empowering them to make informed life choices.

She has recently dived into the world of International Business transactions and is also hosting a national television show focused on legal rights of the citizens of Pakistan.

She has spoken at various platforms including digital media platforms, Tedx Okara and several private schools in Punjab, targeting women and young adults to educate them on their legal rights.

Ramla Baig is the name now synonymous with relentless dedication and inspiring advocacy as a human rights activist for women and young girls.

Ramla’s journey is not just a tale of professional triumphs but also one of personal resilience and strength.

As a single mother, she pursued her education post divorce and emerged with a Masters in law degree from Berkeley. Her return to Pakistan marked the beginning of a vital chapter as she joined the Justice Project Pakistan. Here she dedicated herself to the rights of the most vulnerable women, children and prisoners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023