LAHORE: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination and the Ministry of Narcotics Control, United Nation Development Programme( UNDP), UNAIDS and world Health Organization (WHO) will arrange an Awareness Workshop on Drug Use and HIV.

The event will be held on 14th December 2023 at local hotel near Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. The event will have presentations about Drug Use & HIV followed by discussion.

