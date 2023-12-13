BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Dec 12, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        11-Dec-23       8-Dec-23       7-Dec-23       6-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104879        0.10506       0.105181       0.105253
Euro                             0.810383       0.810687       0.810647       0.811922
Japanese yen                     0.005178       0.005224       0.005155       0.005118
U.K. pound                       0.948435       0.946315       0.946081       0.948272
U.S. dollar                      0.753354       0.752238        0.75262       0.753314
Algerian dinar                   0.005597       0.005596       0.005595       0.005602
Australian dollar                0.493824       0.497831       0.491386       0.495756
Botswana pula                    0.055146        0.05544       0.055167       0.055218
Brazilian real                   0.152396       0.153043       0.153775       0.153659
Brunei dollar                    0.560949       0.562842       0.560527       0.562091
Canadian dollar                  0.555161       0.553605       0.553519       0.554968
Chilean peso                     0.000868                      0.000861       0.000862
Czech koruna                     0.033242       0.033283       0.033278       0.033352
Danish krone                     0.108684       0.108732       0.108737         0.1089
Indian rupee                     0.009034       0.009023       0.009028       0.009037
Israeli New Shekel               0.202678       0.203418       0.203246       0.203104
Korean won                       0.000576       0.000569       0.000573       0.000574
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44476                       2.44119        2.44424
Malaysian ringgit                0.160921       0.161217       0.160919       0.161206
Mauritian rupee                  0.017012       0.016969       0.016913       0.016978
Mexican peso                      0.04318        0.04331       0.043205       0.043624
New Zealand dollar               0.461354        0.46398       0.462222       0.463062
Norwegian krone                  0.068705        0.06913       0.068971        0.06883
Omani rial                        1.95931                        1.9574         1.9592
Peruvian sol                                                   0.200752        0.20083
Philippine peso                  0.013612                      0.013605       0.013604
Polish zloty                     0.187043       0.187212       0.187224       0.187382
Qatari riyal                     0.206965                      0.206764       0.206954
Russian ruble                     0.00828       0.008209       0.008131       0.008119
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200894                      0.200699       0.200884
Singapore dollar                 0.560949       0.562842       0.560527       0.562091
South African rand               0.039507       0.039946       0.039724         0.0398
Swedish krona                    0.071734       0.072138       0.072021        0.07181
Swiss franc                      0.855987       0.859897       0.860235       0.861226
Thai baht                                       0.021329       0.021334       0.021437
Trinidadian dollar                0.11127       0.111215       0.111359       0.111496
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205134                      0.204934       0.205123
Uruguayan peso                   0.019046       0.019137       0.019235       0.019281
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SDR Special Drawing Rights IMF and Pakistan

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

