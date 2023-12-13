WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 12, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Dec-23 8-Dec-23 7-Dec-23 6-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104879 0.10506 0.105181 0.105253 Euro 0.810383 0.810687 0.810647 0.811922 Japanese yen 0.005178 0.005224 0.005155 0.005118 U.K. pound 0.948435 0.946315 0.946081 0.948272 U.S. dollar 0.753354 0.752238 0.75262 0.753314 Algerian dinar 0.005597 0.005596 0.005595 0.005602 Australian dollar 0.493824 0.497831 0.491386 0.495756 Botswana pula 0.055146 0.05544 0.055167 0.055218 Brazilian real 0.152396 0.153043 0.153775 0.153659 Brunei dollar 0.560949 0.562842 0.560527 0.562091 Canadian dollar 0.555161 0.553605 0.553519 0.554968 Chilean peso 0.000868 0.000861 0.000862 Czech koruna 0.033242 0.033283 0.033278 0.033352 Danish krone 0.108684 0.108732 0.108737 0.1089 Indian rupee 0.009034 0.009023 0.009028 0.009037 Israeli New Shekel 0.202678 0.203418 0.203246 0.203104 Korean won 0.000576 0.000569 0.000573 0.000574 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44476 2.44119 2.44424 Malaysian ringgit 0.160921 0.161217 0.160919 0.161206 Mauritian rupee 0.017012 0.016969 0.016913 0.016978 Mexican peso 0.04318 0.04331 0.043205 0.043624 New Zealand dollar 0.461354 0.46398 0.462222 0.463062 Norwegian krone 0.068705 0.06913 0.068971 0.06883 Omani rial 1.95931 1.9574 1.9592 Peruvian sol 0.200752 0.20083 Philippine peso 0.013612 0.013605 0.013604 Polish zloty 0.187043 0.187212 0.187224 0.187382 Qatari riyal 0.206965 0.206764 0.206954 Russian ruble 0.00828 0.008209 0.008131 0.008119 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200894 0.200699 0.200884 Singapore dollar 0.560949 0.562842 0.560527 0.562091 South African rand 0.039507 0.039946 0.039724 0.0398 Swedish krona 0.071734 0.072138 0.072021 0.07181 Swiss franc 0.855987 0.859897 0.860235 0.861226 Thai baht 0.021329 0.021334 0.021437 Trinidadian dollar 0.11127 0.111215 0.111359 0.111496 U.A.E. dirham 0.205134 0.204934 0.205123 Uruguayan peso 0.019046 0.019137 0.019235 0.019281 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

