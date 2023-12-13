Tribute paid to Ustad Salamat Ali & Ustad Sharafat Ali

LAHORE: In a celebration of classical melodies, Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall, hosted a mesmerizing classical music night in collaboration with Sham Chaurasi Music Circle, paying homage to the legendary classical singers Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan.

Executive Director Alhamra, Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, highlighted that the event aimed not only to honour these maestros but also to ensure the continued vibrancy of classical music. Emphasizing Alhamra’s commitment to promoting this timeless art form, he expressed how it remains a top priority for the institution.

Chaudhry commended the families from Punjab who have played a pivotal role in preserving and nurturing classical music, even in the face of modern challenges. Their dedication, he noted, has been truly remarkable.

The evening featured the captivating performances of renowned classical singer Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan and other talented artists, earning a resounding applause from the audience. It was a testament to the enduring allure and appreciation for classical music within the community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023