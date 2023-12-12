BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Energy shares drag Indian shares down ahead of inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 04:41pm

BENGALURU: India’s Nifty 50 and Sensex fell on Tuesday, weighed by a pullback in energy shares ahead of inflation data from India and the United States, due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.43% to 20,906.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.54% to 69,551.03.

The blue-chip indexes logged their biggest single-day percentage loss since Nov. 1 and Oct. 26, respectively.

The Nifty had gained as much as 0.19% in the first hour of trade and hit a record high for the eighth session in nine.

India’s retail inflation likely picked up in November due to higher food prices, reversing a three-month decline, a Reuters poll found. The data is due at 5:30 p.m. IST.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, while expected to show inflation moderating, is still seen above the Fed’s target.

India’s Nifty 50, Sensex trim gains; global markets’ rally fades

The inflation data and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision and commentary on Wednesday could influence the near-term rate outlook, according to three analysts.

Energy stocks fell 1.31% on the day, snapping a rally which saw the index climb about 20% over last six weeks, supported by a fall in crude oil prices.

Realty also dropped 1.75%, on the day. The index had gained about 21% since the beginning of November, boosted by strong quarterly results and robust demand outlook.

The more domestic focussed small-caps closed flat, while mid-caps settled 0.39% lower.

“We expect large-caps to outperform in this leg of the rally aided by return of foreign inflows while pockets in small-cap and mid-cap segments are stretched after the recent liquidity-driven rally,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research (retail equities) at SMC Global Securities.

SpiceJet fell 5.15% after reporting a second-quarter loss on Tuesday.

Ultratech Cement gained 2.11% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers, after two brokerages identified the cement maker among its top picks in the sector.

