MOSCOW: Moscow will “very attentively” watch a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy planned for Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Zelensky makes plea for US aid to Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that “tens of billions of dollars” already provided by Washington to Kyiv had failed to turn the tide of war and further aid would similiarly fail to do so, adding that Zelenskiy’s authority was being undermined by the failures.