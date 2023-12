The Asian Development Bank said on Tuesday it had approved financing of up to $2.1 billion for the Philippines to construct a 32 km (20 mile) climate-resilient bridge across Manila Bay, a project aimed at decongesting the capital.

The Bataan-Cavite interlink bridge would enable better mobility of goods and labour and support development of the regional economy, the ADB said in a statement.